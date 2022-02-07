Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $180,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,393,000. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,938,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,661,000 after buying an additional 603,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,513. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

