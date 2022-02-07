Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 3,750 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 194.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 448.7% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $228.27. 33,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day moving average of $225.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

