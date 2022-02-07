ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.