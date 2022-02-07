Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $89,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Micron Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,192,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,056,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 95,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.31. 278,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,022,398. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

