Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $162.83 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 2.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.47% of Otis Worldwide worth $162,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.92. 6,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

