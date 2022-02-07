International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

IFF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.40. 11,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,246. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.32 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.