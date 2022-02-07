Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $12.56 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

TIP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 203,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

