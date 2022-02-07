Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 89,205 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89,205 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of LendingClub worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 50.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LendingClub by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,469. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,710 shares of company stock valued at $312,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

