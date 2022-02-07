ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes $989,000 Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,487,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.98. 13,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,614. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 1.41. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

