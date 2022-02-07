ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $6.80 million and $113,214.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.90 or 0.07135435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,638.82 or 0.99837078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006599 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

