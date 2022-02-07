Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

OTCMKTS EXETF remained flat at $$5.79 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.