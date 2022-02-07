Proton Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 58.1% higher against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $139.78 million and $50.07 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00043675 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00110103 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,372,452,697 coins and its circulating supply is 9,057,556,391 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

