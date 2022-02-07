Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $63.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRBY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $254,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 438,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,638,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,428,091 shares of company stock valued at $103,336,307 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,797,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,665. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

