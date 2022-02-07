Axa S.A. Has $151.78 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $151,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $20.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $943.33. 141,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,477,777. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $947.35 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $902.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,507,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,714,264. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

