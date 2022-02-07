Axa S.A. Has $117.45 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,645 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $117,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $56,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

PEP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.81. 28,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

