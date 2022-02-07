Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.
Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. 967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,942. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
