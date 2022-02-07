Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $740,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,011. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

