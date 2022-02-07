Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $915,000 Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,712. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

