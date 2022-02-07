Ovata Capital Management Ltd Purchases 51,593 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for about 3.6% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of PNM Resources worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE PNM traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

