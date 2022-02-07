Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 0.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.74. The stock had a trading volume of 82,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.93 and its 200 day moving average is $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

