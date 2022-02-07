iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 81.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $111.12. 164,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,314,280. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.