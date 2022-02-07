ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $179.65 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 639,153 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 6.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 1.37% of Teck Resources worth $179,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,576,000 after buying an additional 502,143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,976,000 after buying an additional 167,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,114,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,438,000 after buying an additional 45,339 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 114,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,579. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

