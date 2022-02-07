ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires 1,123,306 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,022,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123,306 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises 4.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $123,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $27.66. 325,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

