ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123,306 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for 4.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of Trip.com Group worth $123,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,199,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.66. 325,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

