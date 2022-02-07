150,949 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,195,000. Synopsys comprises 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.10% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $114,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.70. 8,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,508. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.64.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.