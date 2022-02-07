ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 83,094 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,094 shares during the quarter. Sonos comprises approximately 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 1.09% of Sonos worth $44,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. 13,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,671. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sonos’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

