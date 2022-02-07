Maplelane Capital LLC Invests $8.24 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Under Armour by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

