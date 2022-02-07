Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 559,460 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $183,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.76 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

