Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 21,852 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for 3.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $104,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFII traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.84. 1,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.28.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

