General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lowered by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 932,500 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 4.1% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

