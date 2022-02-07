Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,717. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $128.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.