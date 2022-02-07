Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,460 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 13.4% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. owned about 2.03% of Zebra Technologies worth $560,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $602,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 270.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 392,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

ZBRA stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $506.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,046. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $405.60 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.43 and a 200 day moving average of $558.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

