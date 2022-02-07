Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,188. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

