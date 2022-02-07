Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

IGF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,188. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

