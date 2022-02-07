Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $25.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,098. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $117.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

