Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $10.58 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.96. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,176. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $202.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.11.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

