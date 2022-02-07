Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $10.58 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.96. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,176. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $202.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.11.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.