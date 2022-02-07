Analysts Set CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) PT at $8.25

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBN. Zacks Investment Research raised CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

CYBN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 480,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth about $11,036,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 583,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 491,037 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.