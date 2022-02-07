Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

