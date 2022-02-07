Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ALSN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
