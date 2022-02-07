Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 5.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $203,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Intuit by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 237,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 339,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,266,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $554.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.64. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.
In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
