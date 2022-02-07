Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) PT at $39.17

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.11. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,895,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

