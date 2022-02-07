Codex Capital L.L.C. Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Codex Capital L.L.C. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.2% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $9.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $588.32. 3,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,182. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $668.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $501.67 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

