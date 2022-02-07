IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.42. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 433 shares traded.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $259,273.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 29.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 99.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 269,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

