FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,724,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,158.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,359.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.