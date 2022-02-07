FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,724,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,158.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,359.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
