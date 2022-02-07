Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,462,214,000 after purchasing an additional 198,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,366,976,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $74.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,227.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,359.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

