SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lowered by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $33,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $479.69. 71,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $438.81 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

