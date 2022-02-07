BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 116,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,701,687 shares.The stock last traded at $3.48 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

