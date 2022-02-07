Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 6% Higher

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.23. 5,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,504,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,352,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,453,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after buying an additional 406,398 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

