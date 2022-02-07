Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading 8.1% Higher

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) traded up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.16. 20,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,566,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Desktop Metal by 515.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

