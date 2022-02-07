CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $101.88

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.88, but opened at $105.00. CVR Partners shares last traded at $103.35, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,547.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in CVR Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in CVR Partners by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

